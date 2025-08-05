  • home icon
"Go Back to AEW!" - Former US Champion Yelled at by Fan During WWE RAW

By Sujay
Modified Aug 05, 2025 02:10 GMT
WWE US Title (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: wwe.com &amp; AEW Facebook page)
WWE US Title (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: wwe.com & AEW Facebook page)

WWE RAW tonight saw a former United States Champion being yelled at by a fan and was told to go back to AEW. It was an embarrassing moment that he won't forget anytime soon.

Former AEW star Rusev returned to WWE in April 2025, in what was a shocking comeback. He has been slowly building steam, and he took on his former stablemate, Sheamus, in a match on RAW. The contest was very hard-hitting and kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

During a move sequence, Rusev attacked Sheamus, and the Irishman was outside the ring trying to gather his senses. Just then, a fan yelled at Rusev and told him to go back to his former company. He shouted:

“Go back to AEW.”

The match ended in a double countout, much to the frustration of the fans and also the superstars. The two then brawled outside after the match, and security had to intervene to keep the two stars from hurting each other even more.

The next week will be interesting, given that this rivalry has just started, and from the looks of this match, it shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

