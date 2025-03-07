"Go back home" - Rikishi urges ex-AEW star to immediately return to WWE

A former AEW star was recently released from the Jacksonville-based company. Wrestling legend Rikishi has now urged him to return to WWE.

Miro (fka Rusev) made an immediate impact upon his arrival in All Elite Wrestling, quickly capturing the TNT Championship. However, his bookings dwindled drastically over the years, to the point where he was no longer used on TV. His last match for the promotion took place in December 2023 when he lost to Andrade. Following this, he had not been seen on AEW TV for over a year.

Recently, it was announced that Tony Khan had released Miro from his AEW contract, making him a free agent. Immediately upon becoming a free agent, Miro started taking independent bookings and even competed at a Qatar Pro Wrestling event against Alberto El Patron (fka Alberto Del Rio). This has resulted in fans speculating about his future in the business.

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi urged the Miro to return home to WWE immediately. He added that the former TNT Champion made easy money in AEW during his time there, but it was not always about the money and that a good work atmosphere had its benefits.

“Go back home. He’s experienced the vibes in AEW, he got his money. I’m sure it was probably the easiest money he’s ever made [laughs], the scheduling is not like WWE’s. But sometimes, it’s not about money. It’s about an atmosphere. You want to work in an atmosphere where you feel like, ‘I can’t wait to go to work,’" said Rikishi. [H/T Fightful]

Rikishi explains why Miro should return to WWE

Miro wrestled for WWE for several years under the ring name Rusev. During this time, he became one of the top acts in the company. The Bulgarian Brute proved that he could take any gimmick and run with it, gaining popularity with the fans. Despite his success, he was never prominently featured on WWE television, which ultimately led to his departure from the promotion.

During the same podcast episode, Rikishi explained that Miro needed to return to World Wrestling Entertainment because he was a great performer and would be a valuable asset to the company, whether in the role of a heel or a babyface. He further called out the WWE Universe to embrace the Bulgarian during his time with the promotion. He then once again urged the former AEW star to return "home".

"But at the end of the day, the best thing that I see, Miro, he needs to be home with the WWE because he’s just a great, great performer. He’s a great asset that he can be to the company, being a heel or babyface. Either way, the WWE Universe, they embraced Miro, Rusev back then. It’s because his work, his work ethic out there, it’s just on point. Everything he does is vicious, everything he does is believable. So yeah, I think Miro, if you’re listening, this is your coach, this is your mentor. It’s time to go back home, son. It’s time to go back home. It’s time for Miro to go home to the WWE," said Rikishi. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Miro now that he is a free agent.

