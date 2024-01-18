"Going to be a big wake-up call for him" - AEW World Champion Samoa Joe sends blunt message to WWE legend's son

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe is set to defend his title for the very first time since winning it at Worlds End. His first defense will take place on Dynamite tonight as WWE legend Taz's son Hook challenges the world champ.

The Samoan Submission Machine made it clear on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite that he would let any credible star challenge him for the title and Hook showed up to answer it. They are set to clash on the Wednesday night show.

Ahead of this highly anticipated match, the former WWE United States Champion sent a blunt message to the challenger. In an interview with Bleacher Report, he said the following:

"Obviously ambitious beyond his means. He's a young gentleman who has been very business-like in his approach and how he handles himself. He's no-nonsense. There's very little fat on the bone both figuratively and literally when it comes to Hook. That makes for a vicious competitor, but he's never been in the ring with somebody like me. He's never seen violence and this level, and it's going to be a big wake-up call for him," he said. (H/T: Fightful)

Samoa Joe commented on CM Punk's firing from AEW

Samoa Joe was CM Punk's last ever opponent in All Elite Wrestling as the two clashed at All In before the latter was fired. This happened after a physical altercation between the Chicago Native and Jungle Boy.

In a recent interview, the former TNA World Champion opened up about the incident:

"There was a little bit of an incident. We got it broken up. We went out there and wrestled, man. That's the gist of it....Not to me (the event being a big deal). I've seen fights break out. Stuff happens. But again, that's me. I've been in these situations, I've seen that. I'll find it funny when people are like, 'Oh, Joe's cool with it.' I mean, nah man, it was a high-stress situation. Sure. But I mean, it's one I've seen happen many times."

CM Punk has now returned to WWE and looks set to main event one of the night's of WrestleMania, while Samoa Joe entered the year as the AEW World Champion. It remains to be seen if the Second City Saint competes for the world title at the Showcase of the Immortals.

