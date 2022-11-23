"Gonna be dead in the water" – Jim Cornette makes a bold prediction for popular AEW stars following Full Gear 2022

Jim Cornette had a blunt proclamation for AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed while reviewing their match at Full Gear 2022.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens faced Swerve in Our Glory for the third time overall as they put their gold on the line. They won the titles back from the latter duo at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 21.

There was some heated action that saw Keith Lee leaving his partner Swerve Strickland high and dry after being slapped by him. The Acclaimed then capitalized on the situation by double-teaming Swerve to remain tag team champions.

During the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran criticized the title bout for having too many false finishes. He predicted that The Acclaimed might be in trouble if they don't have an opponent that can guide and make them look good.

"It was awful, 20 minutes of this s**t. The Acclaimed are gonna be dead in the water unless they get to work with a good heel team that knows how to lead a match and this was not in any way fair to them and made them look like complete f**king idiots," Cornette said. [from 5:43 - 6:00]

Jim Cornette thought top AEW tag team The Acclaimed were inexperienced

Prior to his critique of the match, Jim Cornette felt that AEW stars Max Caster and Anthony Bowens still had a lot to learn, in-ring wise.

The WWE veteran opined that the AEW World Tag Team Champions were raw and that they needed more polishing.

"Again, it wasn't fair to these kids [Caster and Bowens]. They're green and they don't work enough to learn but they also don't learn anything," Cornette explained. [from 1:12 - 1:20]

After moving on from Swerve in Our Glory, it will be interesting to see who will next challenge The Acclaimed for the tag team gold.

