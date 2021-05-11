Thunder Rosa sends a clear warning to two AEW stars

Thunder Rosa recently addressed fan criticism over Britt Baker getting a shot at the AEW Women's Championship at AEW Double or Nothing. Many have clamored for Rosa to contend for the championship, as she won an unsanctioned match with Baker a few weeks ago on Dynamite.

On this week's AEW Dark Elevation, Thunder Rosa won her match against Renee Michelle. During the post-show session, Rosa spoke about Baker getting the title shot over her.

She reiterated that unsanctioned matches don't affect the rankings system in AEW. Rosa congratulated Baker and said though she hates it, the latter has earned her spot at Double or Nothing.

"As everyone knows because Twitter goes crazy every time it comes up, it was an unsanctioned match," said Rosa. "Although I won and we made a huge difference in the women's division and in the world. Well, I have to say...Britt Baker... congratulations. As much as I hate it, you earned the spot."

However, Rosa made her intentions to come for whoever walks out of Double or Nothing as the AEW Women's Champion clear. "La Mera Mera" further claimed that she would live up to her moniker in AEW by winning the championship.

"You know you have been beating everyone except me, of course," Rosa added. "But, let me make it very clear that whoever wins the match at Double or Nothing is gonna have to face me. And once more I'm going to show everybody why I'm "La Mera Mera" in AEW or in any ring I step in."

Thunder Rosa has a new finishing move in AEW

Thunder Rosa used a new finisher during her match on AEW Dark Elevation this week. The submission move, called the Peruvian Choke, looked lethal and helped Rosa take her opponent out quickly.

Rosa disclosed that she's trying to include a lot of MMA "stuff" into her arsenal. She further warned her opponents to be ready as she can catch them out with a variety of different moves and strikes.

"Well, it's called the Peruvian Choke, but I call it Peruvian 'Calavera' Choke as I like to put a little spice in there," Rosa said. "As you know, I have been stepping up my game in MMA, and in the last weeks, I have been learning new stuff and adding more stuff to my arsenal. Whoever steps into the ring with me, they got to be ready as I can get them with a power move or with a submission or with a strike."

