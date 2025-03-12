  • home icon
Good news on former WWE Superstar amid AEW hiatus

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Mar 12, 2025 10:23 GMT
A former WWE star has been absent from AEW [image source: AEW YouTube, WWE.com]
A WWE Hall of Famer has been absent from AEW for the past couple of months. Former World Tag Team Champion Austin Gunn recently posted about his father, Billy Gunn, amid his absence.

A couple of months ago, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) disbanded in AEW. Since then, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, who was an ally of the faction, has been away from All Elite Wrestling television. Austin Gunn recently shared a piece of positive news about the former World Trios Champion.

On X (formerly Twitter), Austin Gunn sent his best wishes to Billy Gunn as the latter completed 14 years of being sober. He also thanked his father for being a major inspiration to everyone.

"Happy 14th year sober so proud of the father you are & continue to be thank you for being such an inspiration to not only your family, but to everyone outside of it love you!!" Austin wrote.

Max Caster blames AEW veteran Billy Gunn for The Acclaimed's breakup

The Acclaimed was arguably one of the best tag teams in AEW for a while. The group's members held the AEW World Tag Team as well as World Trios championships. However, after suffering some major setbacks, the team disbanded a couple of months ago.

Following the group's breakup, Max Caster had some interesting things to say. He called Anthony Bowens his best friend but criticized him for listening to Billy Gunn. He even called the veteran a bad influence.

"Anthony Bowens is my best friend for life, and I know he's hard-headed, but ever since he started listening to Billy Gunn, he's been a real stubborn guy, and I have been, too. Billy is a bad influence, has been since the '90s, but you know (...) I just told it like it was, and as the captain and the leader of The Acclaimed, sometimes the captain's gotta go down with the ship, and I was going down with the ship," Max Caster said.

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Max Caster as a singles star in All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Pratik Singh
