"Good riddance" - AEW star takes a massive dig at Rusev for returning to WWE

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jun 19, 2025 00:44 GMT
Rusev is a former TNT Champion who has gone back to WWE [Photos: wwe.com & allelitewrestling.com]

A top AEW star has just fired shots at Rusev after his departure from the Tony Khan-led company and making his way back to WWE. He took full credit for this move and stood by this.

The Bulgarian Brute was originally signed to the Stamford-based promotion for a decade. He then had a stint as a member of All Elite Wrestling for four and a half years and departed the company in February this year. He was almost immediately seen returning to WWE as part of Monday Night RAW.

On X/Twitter, a fan posted Rusev's (FKA Miro) match against Tony Nese two years ago on AEW Collision. The Redeemer took the win that night. The Premier Athlete responded to this and claimed that he did not lose that night, but rather was the reason for his leaving the company. He also noted that it was a good riddance.

"False. I sent his a** packin! Good riddance," Nese wrote.

See the original post here.

Sheamus took shots at Rusev's run in AEW

A few days ago, on WWE RAW, The Celtic Warrior referenced the former TNT Champion's time away from the company in a backstage promo. The two men were former comrades as part of the League of Nations and close friends away from the ring, but on TV, there has been friction between them.

Sheamus claimed that the 39-year-old's career outside WWE ended as quickly as Rusev Day, only 24 hours.

The former AEW star has asserted his dominance following his return, going after the likes of Alpha Academy. He recently missed out on a chance to become King of the Ring, with Jey Uso winning the Fatal-Four Way Match he was also part of.

Many fans felt his run in the Tony Khan-led company was lackluster, and he is only known for his single reign as the TNT Champion, with few good feuds along the way.

It remains to be seen what his next course of action will be in WWE.

Edited by Harish Raj S
