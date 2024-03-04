“GOODBYE!” says popular AEW star during Revolution

A current champion in AEW shows no remorse to a legend, as he sends a goodbye message along with a disgraceful picture during the Revolution PPV.

The popular AEW star in question is The Acclaimed rapper Max Caster. Caster is currently the All Elite Wrestling Trios Champion along with his partners, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. He also garners headlines for taking shots at controversial personalities and topics. Max recently captured attention with his tweets.

Caster recently shared a picture of him kicking The Icon Sting in the face, along with an NSFW message. The star is seemingly teasing a heel turn with the picture.

The Acclaimed star took to X/Twitter to share a picture of kicking Sting in the face yet again, with a different message this time. He sent The Icon a message ahead of his retirement:

"GOODBYE! 👋"

Check out the tweet below:

Caster teamed with Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Jay White to win a six-on-six match during the Zero Hour pre-show on AEW Revolution. It remains to be seen whether a heel turn is on the cards for the star.

