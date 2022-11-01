WWE veteran Jim Cornette thinks AEW star Keith Lee has the same tendencies as Shawn Michaels' protégé, Adam Cole.

Lee is one half of the Swerve in Our Glory with Swerve Strickland. In July, the former WWE Superstars became AEW Tag Team Champions at Dynamite: Fyter Fest 1. Last September, they dropped the titles to The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The rubber match for the tag team gold is scheduled at Full Gear after Swerve in Our Glory beat FTR to become the number one contenders last Wednesday.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran shifted his focus to The Limitless One, saying that his run with the sports entertainment giant was similar to Cole's:

"The verdict is in on Keith Lee. In the WWE, I said 'Boy, I'd keep him, he's something,' when we looked at their roster a year and a half ago or whatever but... it's another like an Adam Cole situation [sic]. Apparently, they.... instead of keeping him under their thumb in the WWE and preventing him from getting over on his own, he's another guy that they presented at his best and brightest exposure and kept him away from his worst influences," Cornette said. [from 2:35 - 3:13]

The legendary personality also mentioned that despite getting fired due to his mic skills and weight, Lee still employed it in AEW and that he would be a burden in his match against FTR.

"They didn't like his promo, he wouldn't change it. Apparently, they probably didn't like his weight, he didn't change that. So they fired him and now he's doing the same promo, his weight's out of control and mother of pearl, he's got to be a chore to work with watching this match," he added. [from 3:13 - 3:32]

Former WWE superstar Keith Lee was busy in AEW programming this week

After helping Swerve in Our Glory seal the number one contender's spot on AEW Dynamite against FTR, Keith Lee didn't waste any time making an impact.

Last Friday on Rampage, The Limitless One faced Serpentico in an impromptu singles bout. The match only took twelve seconds after Lee hit the Spirit Bomb on the masked wrestler.

It will be interesting to see if the string of wins will give the former WWE Superstar some much-needed momentum heading into the AEW Tag Team Title match at Full Gear.

