"Gotta be CM Punk" - Wrestling world convinced about identity of Bray Wyatt's alleged faction member following WWE SmackDown debut 

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt's universe is taking over WWE, and we saw a glimpse of it on WWE SmackDown as Uncle Howdy made his debut. Following the latest events on SmackDown, Twitter erupted with predictions that CM Punk could be the real identity of Uncle Howdy.

Uncle Howdy is a character in the Eater of the World's possible faction, Wyatt 6. Fans were previously confused if Uncle Howdy was a separate person or existed only in Bray Wyatt's head. This question was answered on the latest episode of SmackDown.

LA Knight was kidnapped by Uncle Howdy a few weeks back, and the former IMPACT star showed up on SmackDown to address the repeated attacks on him by Bray Wyatt. The latter showed up in the ring, and Knight shoved him.

The lights went out, and a sinister-looking character showed up on the ramp and revealed himself to be Uncle Howdy. It was impossible to tell who was playing that role, and fans were quick to start predicting the identity of the debuting ominous figure.

Some fans felt it was two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk.

ZΛCH @h00fh3art3d #SmackDown I’ve seen multiple tweets saying Uncle Howdy should be revealed to be CM Punk and honestly, I’m down for that. I’ve seen multiple tweets saying Uncle Howdy should be revealed to be CM Punk and honestly, I’m down for that. 😂 #SmackDown

While it is almost impossible for this to be the case, others have made more realistic predictions. Many felt it was Wyatt's real-life cousin Bo Dallas.

The former Wyatt Family leader introduced a number of new characters when he created the Fiend. With more elements of the supernatural in his character now, it will be interesting to see how this storyline pans out.

Who do you think is the real identity of Uncle Howdy? Let us know in the comments section below.

