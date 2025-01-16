"Great example of why AEW is dying," "just trash" - MJF and WWE veteran draw backlash after explicit Dynamite segment

Enraged fans reacted to MJF and a former WWE star's interaction on AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage. The former AEW World Champion has been feuding with Jeff Jarrett for the past week.

The veteran recently revealed that he needs to hold the top prize for the last bit as he doesn't have much time left in the ring. Following Worlds End, MJF also laid his eyes on Jon Moxley's title as he wants to claim the top spot in the promotion.

Jeff and Maxwell had a brutal confrontation on last week's Dynamite. After disrespecting Double J, MJF proposed a plan for both stars to have an opportunity to capture the World Championship. However, Jarrett immediately dismissed the idea. On tonight's Maximum Carnage edition, both stars met again.

The duo engaged in a heated war of words in a lengthy segment. Both stars dug out each other's past. MJF even commented about the late great Owen Hart to trigger Jeff Jarrett, as the two were good friends. A furious Double J then jumped Friedman. The former's wife, Karen Jarrett, then entered the ring to stop the carnage, but MJF used her as leverage to escape the ring.

While the audience gasped as the two took a jab at each other, fans at home were unhappy with the length of the promo. Many were outraged, claiming that a veteran like Jeff Jarrett shouldn't be getting so much TV time.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react to MJF vs Jeff Jarrett promo on AEW Dynamite via X

It will be interesting to see how long AEW will continue this storyline.

