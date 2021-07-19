"Great mind" -Jim Ross Ross reveals which top AEW star always seeks his advice 

AEW broadcaster Jim Ross recently spoke about his relationship with Darby Allin and heaped praise on the former TNT Champion for having a "great mind."

One of the most gifted performers in AEW, Darby Allin, is arguably the biggest homegrown star the promotion has created so far. His feuds with Cody Rhodes and Ethan Page, and his association with Sting, have catapulted his status as a premier athlete in AEW.

We're unsure how this man is still in one piece. @DarbyAllin's your #WrestlerOfTheWeek 👏 pic.twitter.com/E4VSgxM4ps — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 16, 2021

Apart from impressing the younger fanbase with his in-ring work, Allin has also earned praise from veterans of the business, one among them being Jim Ross. On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross disclosed that he regularly has private conversations with Darby Allin, who shares all his ideas with him.

JR further stated that he's pretty transparent with Allin and that he gives his honest opinions on whatever the AEW star pitches to him.

"Darby Allin has a great mind. I’m very privileged to have the opportunities to have private conversations with Darby. We have a very good relationship and he runs ideas by me all the time. Some of them I agree with, and some of them I don’t. The good thing he knows is he’s going to get an honest opinion from me. He’s a good kid and he’s learning early, the more input you can have in your creativity, you increase your odds for success,” said Jim Ross. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Darby Allin's creativity was on full display at AEW Fyter Fest 2021

One simply has to look back at AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 to see why Jim Ross thinks so highly of Darby Allin. On last week's show, the former TNT Champion locked horns against Ethan Page in a Coffin Match.

While fans were skeptical over AEW doing a gimmick match so far removed from the company's core philosophy, it's safe to say Allin and Page proved everyone wrong with their performances.

The match was a creative triumph, featuring Darby Allin doing some of the best work of his still-short career.

The AEW star wasn't even done after winning as he delivered a Coffin Drop to Ethan Page into the coffin to close the show.

Do you think Darby Allin has all the tools to become the AEW Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Alan John