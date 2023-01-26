"Greatest Tribute to Jay Briscoe" - Wrestling fans left teary-eyed following Mark Briscoe's debut match on AEW Dynamite

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, Mark Briscoe made his AEW debut in the evening's main event as the ROH World Tag Team Champion faced off against Jay Lethal. The two stars put on a fantastic and emotional match for the fans.
Both men made requests for the main event match, according to Tony Khan. The latter successfully got Mark to compete in a wrestling match on national television by persuading WarnerBros Discovery executives to honor Jay Briscoe's life and legacy at Lexington, Kentucky's Rupp Arena.
Wrestling fans online expressed their thoughts as Mark Briscoe made his All Elite debut and honored his late brother during the match.
After the match, Mark expressed his love for his late brother and his daughters and shared a hug with Jay Lethal.
The AEW locker room then came out to show their appreciation for both wrestlers. Mark hugged members of the roster while the announcers noted Jay's contributions as a wrestler and a family man.
