"Greatest Tribute to Jay Briscoe" - Wrestling fans left teary-eyed following Mark Briscoe's debut match on AEW Dynamite

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, Mark Briscoe made his AEW debut in the evening's main event as the ROH World Tag Team Champion faced off against Jay Lethal. The two stars put on a fantastic and emotional match for the fans.

Both men made requests for the main event match, according to Tony Khan. The latter successfully got Mark to compete in a wrestling match on national television by persuading WarnerBros Discovery executives to honor Jay Briscoe's life and legacy at Lexington, Kentucky's Rupp Arena.

Wrestling fans online expressed their thoughts as Mark Briscoe made his All Elite debut and honored his late brother during the match.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble People honor the ones that are gone in different ways. Mark Briscoe chose to honor Jay by doing the thing they loved the most and that's WRESTLING. This guy's got heart man. People honor the ones that are gone in different ways. Mark Briscoe chose to honor Jay by doing the thing they loved the most and that's WRESTLING. This guy's got heart man.

QLAW👑 @QLAW17 @WrestlingHumble I truly don’t know how he did it but I respect the hell out of it @WrestlingHumble I truly don’t know how he did it but I respect the hell out of it

Rad Stallion @TheRadStallion @WrestlingHumble I was crying the whole match man. Can’t imagine how Mark must have felt. @WrestlingHumble I was crying the whole match man. Can’t imagine how Mark must have felt.

TRAFON(s Backup Account) @RiseFallNickBck



I hope the future is only bright for Mark, the girls and the Briscoe family. Pro wrestling is really amazing sometimes. @AEW Beautiful stuff tonight, definitely got me emotional several timesI hope the future is only bright for Mark, the girls and the Briscoe family. Pro wrestling is really amazing sometimes. @AEW Beautiful stuff tonight, definitely got me emotional several timesI hope the future is only bright for Mark, the girls and the Briscoe family. Pro wrestling is really amazing sometimes.

Adam Carl @AdamCarl2005 . @AEW An emotional and tearful main event, happy for Mark that he finally got to wrestle on national TV, a perfect tribute to his brother @AEW An emotional and tearful main event, happy for Mark that he finally got to wrestle on national TV, a perfect tribute to his brother ❤️.

After the match, Mark expressed his love for his late brother and his daughters and shared a hug with Jay Lethal.

The AEW locker room then came out to show their appreciation for both wrestlers. Mark hugged members of the roster while the announcers noted Jay's contributions as a wrestler and a family man.

