AEW's Griff garrison details how he almost had his leg amputated

AEW star Griff Garrison went into scary detail about how his wrestling career may have never gotten off the ground as he almost had his leg amputated due to a tumor in his foot.

Garrison began wrestling in 2016 after graduating from high school, where he played American Football as a wide receiver. From there, he continued his football career with the Guilford Quakers while also attending college.

After Garrison's wrestling career started taking off, he officially signed with AEW in 2021 and formed a strong partnership with Brian Pillman Jr. as Varsity Blonds.

However, in a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Garrison detailed a point in his life where a nagging foot injury grew from something he thought was minor into what could have led to his leg being amputated:

"Ever since after my senior football year, I started having this nagging pain in my foot. I didn’t know what it was so I started to go and see doctors. I'd get a frozen lacrosse ball and rub it on my foot, wear insoles, I'd try everything. Then finally when I broke my foot, the doctors were, like, ‘Yeah, you have been growing a tumor in your foot for two years.’ She said that it was eroding my heel bone, and if we didn’t discover it then it would have gone up into my leg. If that happened, they would've had to amputate my leg." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Fortunately for Garrison, everything was sorted quickly, and he has shown no signs of slowing down since signing with AEW, with him and Pillman Jr. even challenging for the AEW Tag Team Championships in 2021.

Will Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison save Julia Hart from The House of Black?

The most recent force Varsity Blonds have had to deal with is that of the House of Black, who seems to have grabbed a mental hold over Garrison and Pillman Jr's cheerleader Julia Hart.

After Malakai Black sprayed Hart with his poison mist, Varsity Blonds went after Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews to get revenge.

Things almost came to a head on the May 4, 2022, edition of Dynamite, where Hart looked like she would betray Pillman Jr. and Garrison. However, she hesitated and decided against it.

As this rivalry between the House of Black and Varsity Blonds develops, only time will tell if Julia Hart has truly turned to the dark side.

