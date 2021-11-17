Details on how Griff Garrison almost appeared on NXT before being pulled from an appearance

Recently, booking agent Bill Behrens revealed how AEW star Griff Garrison nearly appeared on WWE NXT. On Josh Nason’s “Punch-Out” on F4WOnline, Behrens said:

“Totally different reality [at WWE] so I didn’t really want to send them down to WWE. I had them [Griff Garrison & Marcus Kross] booked for NXT and canceled them when I second-guessed myself and that led to eventually me sending Griff down which Daniel Covell/Chris Daniels helped, who’s one of my clients.”

Griff Garrison was a talented American Football player before stepping into the squared circle. He has been paired with Brian Pillman Jr. as a part of the Varsity Blondes on AEW TV. They are considered one of the future flag bearers of the company.

Bill Behrens worked as Garisson’s booking agent from the beginning. Before AEW, he was paired with Marcus Kross on the independent circuit. Behrens also said that Griff was initially unhappy with AEW. He wasn’t making regular appearances. He mentioned:

“Before Brian Pillman [Jr.] got there [AEW], even though he [Griff Garrison] wasn’t announced as being signed, he was signed four or five matches in, and right now, he hasn’t been back recently and he’s going crazy thinking he’s gonna be released tomorrow and I said, ‘Trust me, in the Tony Khan list of where I could save money, getting rid of you would not in any way help him. You’re an asset he’s got in his pocket’”

On Garrison’s desire to be on WWE NXT, he added:

“Booking is the process of telling stories and putting people together for [a] reason, providing a scenario, paying it out over time is good booking which WWE still tries to do. They just have too many cooks. AEW has fewer cooks.”

When will we see Griff Garrison on AEW TV again?

The Varsity Blondes were seen in the Tag Team Eliminator Tournament in a losing effort against the eventual winner, the Lucha Bros. on August 25 edition of AEW Dynamite. Since then, they have not been seen in action on TV shows.

Fans would certainly appreciate more appearances from a young team like the Varsity Blondes on television soon.

