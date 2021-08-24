Guinness World Records comment on CM Punk's AEW debut

CM Punk's AEW debut might have broken a few records here and there, but when the Guinness World Records' attention has been caught, you know it's serious.

AEW Rampage showcased one of the most iconic returns in professional wrestling history as CM Punk opened the show at the United Center in Chicago. Long before the Chicago native's music blared on the speakers, fans were in fine voice.

Once the Cult of Personality played, the arena came unglued as 15,000 plus cheered for the hometown hero. The pop will go down in history as one of the greatest ever.

The Guinness World Records needs no introduction. For them to comment on Punk's debut explains the magnitude of CM Punk's return.

Wrestling has seen some iconic pops. Stone Cold helping Mankind against The Rock, John Cena's return at the 2008 Royal Rumble and Edge's recent return to name a few. And it's safe to say, CM Punk's is right up there.

CM Punk's AEW debut wasn't the only notable return last week

CM Punk's return to the squared circle was accompanied by two other blockbuster returns in WWE.

During SummerSlam, Becky Lynch returned after over a year as she squashed Bianca Belair to immediately become the Smackdown Women's Champion.

After Roman Reigns beat John Cena in the show's main event, 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar made his return to confront the former, donning a new look to send fans into raptures.

CM Punk will be appearing at AEW Dynamite after already challenging Darby Allin for the AEW All Out event. Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar will probably appear on SmackDown to address their next steps in WWE.

