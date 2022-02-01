"Had him work in matches with this clown" - Former WWE veteran claims it was an "insult" for Adam Cole to work with top AEW star

Former WWE manager and personality Jim Cornette has slammed AEW's recent booking of Adam Cole. Cornette also heavily criticized Cole's Lights Out Match against Orange Cassidy at AEW Beach Break.

On last week's special episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole once again faced his on-screen rival Cassidy, this time in a Lights Out Match. Having already beaten Freshly Squeezed in a singles match before, The Panama City Playboy ended up on the losing side of the unsanctioned match.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Cornette stated that it was an "insult" for Cole to be working with Cassidy and claimed it was the final nail in the former WWE Superstar's coffin.

"In the final nail of Adam Cole's professional coffin, they had a Lights Out Match, No Disqualification between Adam Cole and pockets [Orange Cassidy]," said Cornette. "They had him work in matches with this clown before, at least he was winning, it was still an insult."

Cornette then questioned whether Cole was serious about having a "good career" because he let himself get booked the way he did last week.

"I can't imagine anybody in the professional wrestling industry, serious about what they're doing and wanting to have a good career being booked against pockets and not immediately refusing and saying, 'No, this is not gonna happen,'" Cornette continued. "Fire me if you want to, I'm not going to bury myself and destroy my career on national television.'" [2:03-3:05]

Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy's feud might have come to an end following their Lights Out Match

Cassidy's victory over Cole on AEW Dynamite somewhat evened the score in their rivalry. Cole previously defeated Cassidy in a singles match after the debuting Kyle O'Reilly interfered.

Later on, Cole also beat Cassidy in a Mixed Tag Team bout, as the former NXT Champion teamed up with his real-life partner and AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker. The duo reigned supreme over Cassidy and his fellow Best Friends stablemate, Kris Statlander.

As things stand, it now remains to be seen how Cole will bounce back after being pinned by Cassidy and what plans AEW has in store for him next.

