"That's a problem" - Hall of Famer comments on Adam Cole leaving WWE to sign with AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently appeared on the Busted Open Podcast. He discussed how some wrestlers see AEW as "greener pastures" compared to WWE now.

Mick Foley spoke about his recent criticism of WWE and the poor booking of top NXT stars like Karrion Kross and EC3 on the main roster. He then talked about Adam Cole's decision to sign with AEW and how this exodus of talent is an issue for WWE:

"Adam [Cole] probably looked at his size, to the type of people that Vince [McMahon] likes on the main roster. I don't think that it hurt at all that he had his girlfriend, Britt Baker, in AEW and he made the choice that he thought was right for him. I think when you put all these things together, you see that people are now departing for what they see are greener pastures, that's a problem for WWE," said Foley.

Adam Cole will make his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite next week

Adam Cole debuted at AEW All Out, interrupting a segment of Kenny Omega and The Elite. It looked like Cole was going to confront them but he took out Jungle Boy instead and joined forces with his old friends in the heel stable.

The celebration was ruined moments later when Daniel Bryan made his AEW debut. He, Christian, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy drove off the members of The Elite.

On this week's Dynamite, we found out that Adam Cole will be making his in-ring debut next Wednesday night against 'The Elite Hunter' Frankie Kazarian in a singles competition.

