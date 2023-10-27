Hall of Famer explains why Vince McMahon never had a social media meltdown like Tony Khan [Exclusive]

AEW President Tony Khan went on a bizarre rant a few weeks back when he openly called out WWE names like Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels on Twitter.

This was after NXT overtook Dynamite: Title Tuesday in a ratings war, and that seemed to have rubbed Tony the wrong way. A lot of fans commented on how Vince McMahon would never do such a thing, and that claim was backed up by Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

Apter was speaking exclusively with Mac Davis and Teddy Long on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast when he mentioned how Vince never acknowledged his competition.

“Vince ignored that. What Vince did is no matter what the competition was, he didn't acknowledge them. With AEW, they are acknowledging what WWE is doing so to say. Keep your own house. You don't have to acknowledge the other people,” Bill Apter said. [9:30 - 9:56]

You can check out the whole interview below:

Tony Khan should heed the advice of someone as experienced as Bill Apter and make sure he does not do anything that harms AEW.

AEW’s Tony Khan lashes out at WWE’s Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon had the misfortune of being at the receiving end of Tony Khan's frustrations a few weeks back. Tony Khan lost his cool and vented on Twitter when a fan suggested that Vince could take shots at others because he has earned the right to do so.

Khan took exception to that tweet and hit back, accusing Vince of using his power for all the wrong reasons.

“Yes. Vince has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots,” Tony Khan shared.

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

While Vince has not responded to that message, if we go by what Bill Apter said in the first part of this article, we should not be expecting a reply, either.

As for Tony Khan, he has since cleaned up his Twitter game and has been cautious of what he is posting.

Was Tony Khan's lashing out at Vince McMahon justified? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Wrestling Time Machine, give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and embed the YouTube video.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.