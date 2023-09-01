Hall of Famer implies Jack Perry should've been 'fired' for going off-script [Exclusive]

AEW star Jack Perry has ruffled a few feathers ever since he turned heel, and his presence at All In was nothing short of controversial. Perry got into a physical altercation with CM Punk backstage, which led to Tony Khan suspending both wrestlers.

Wrestling expert Bill Apter was speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine with Teddy Long and host Mac Davis when he reprimanded Perry for his antics and said that if he broke the rules, then he should be fired.

He said:

“Let's say you were working for Walmart, ok? And the boss tells you that you can't do something and you break the rules. You either get a write-up or you are out on your butt out of the door and you are fired. So, it's just like any other company. If you break the rules and you intimidate people, it's just gonna be really bad for you.” [7:35 - 7:57]

Jack Perry and CM Punk both remain suspended as Tony Khan and his company conduct their investigation of the incident to see which one is truly at fault, and if TK takes up Apter’s advice, fans may see some changes around the company in the near future.

Footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry caught on camera

As there were a lot of cameras around Wembley Stadium, it should come as no surprise that the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry was caught on camera.

Fightful Select reported that since it was a very large show, the incident between the two men was caught on camera and that there was footage of what happened. The report also said that CM Punk and Tony Khan had a very contentious interaction, although not a lot was reported on that front.

It will be interesting to see how AEW uses this footage and whether they will convert this into a storyline.

