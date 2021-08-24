WWE Hall of Famer repeats CM Punk's damning thoughts about the company

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page took to Twitter to post a quote from CM Punk during his promo on AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

Punk sat in the ring, cross-legged, as he did during his iconic Pipebomb and spoke about his time in WWE.

"I was never going to get healthy physically, mentally, spiritually, or emotionally staying in the same place that got me sick in the first place," CM Punk said.

Page posted the quote on his Twitter, and it made sense with respect to what he has been trying to accomplish since stepping away from the ring.

DDP Yoga is his brainchild and it attempts to help people physically and mentally. Many people have benefitted from it, none more so than Jake 'The Snake' Roberts who was at a low point in his life when DDP Yoga helped him turn things around.

Jake Roberts told DDP “When I originally signed , it was for ten weeks, then I signed for a year and then I recently sign again and found out it wasn’t for a year, it was for two. He’s such a wonderful man. He gave me my love for wrestling back. It’s great to be part of it.” pic.twitter.com/XStPVVgzwY — #F’N@! (@AllFNWrestling) July 20, 2021

Diamond Dallas Page has gained a great reputation for helping people through his venture and long may it continue.

CM Punk is raring to go in AEW

During his lengthy promo, Punk mentioned that he will be working on Wednesdays, Fridays and the four pay-per-views in AEW.

The Voice of the Voiceless also mentioned that he could not wait to face the young stars in AEW, before calling out Darby Allin for a match at All Out.

During the media scrum post-Rampage, Punk mentioned many other names like Jungle Boy, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks as people he's never worked with and would like to.

Considering it took over a year and a half for Tony Khan to convince CM Punk of his vision and company, he will likely have a solid plan going forward.

Punk and WWE's acrimonious break up left a bad taste in his mouth regarding pro-wrestling and AEW seems to have washed it away.

