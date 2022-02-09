"It wasn't bad or anything like that" - WWE Hall of Famer gives his honest opinion on CM Punk's first loss in AEW

Last week's edition of AEW Dynamite saw an eagerly anticipated match between CM Punk and Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka. MJF in the main event. The match was a grueling 40-minute encounter which ended in the Salt of the Earth defeating the Best in the World and handing him his first loss in AEW.

Former 5-time WCW champion and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts about the match on the Hall of Fame podcast. Booker T talks about how surprised he was by looking at MJF's in-ring skills.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

" It wasn't bad or anything like that. You know what MJF man, I don't know working with CM Punk definitely brought his game up a whole lot from a guy who I just thought was a talker. He actually showed me his in-ring prowess." [0:27-0:46]

Booker also appreciated CM Punk's performance, referring to him as a "General" for making MJF look his very best.

" And I was like man this MJF, he's got some talent but there again taking nothing away from CM Punk. Sometimes, it takes a general to be able take you out there and make you your best. So definitetly, those guys, they did some good work together." [4:00-4:14]

You can check out the full clip here:

What will CM Punk do on this week's AEW Dynamite?

CM Punk suffered his first defeat in AEW when he clashed with MJF. Although it was with the help of Wardlow, the record books will not show that. So now we wonder what is next for the Best in the World.

MJF first choked Punk out with the help of tape and was declared the winner, but referee Bryce Remsburg saw the tape fall out of MJF's hand and proceeded to resume the match. Punk then got some offense in but then came Wardlow, who would sneakily hand MJF his Dynamite Diamond ring.

MJF would then knock Punk out by punching him while wearing the ring as the referee was distracted by Wardlow and got the pinfall victory.

We will find out where this feud goes next in this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, as MJF has announced that we will hear from him in the ring following his victory over Punk.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I will be speaking in a very respectful manor.



This will be a humble speech. I will be speaking in a very respectful manor. This will be a humble speech. https://t.co/IrEvtypEaU

Surely Punk has plans to interrupt the segment and demand a rematch with MJF, but will MJF agree?

What has been your favorite part of the CM Punk vs. MJF feud so far?

Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Hall of Fame Podcast if you use the clip and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha