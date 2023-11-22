Hall of Famer doesn't see Tony Khan pushing 6ft 10in former WWE star anytime soon (Exclusive)

According to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, it seems that AEW President Tony Khan may not be pushing the former WWE Superstar Big Bill, formerly known as Big Cass.

Big Bill made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022 and then joined The Firm and Mogul Embassy. Recently, he formed a tag team with Ricky Starks, and together, they defeated FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship on an episode of Collision. This victory marked Big Bill's first major title win in Tony Khan's promotion.

However, the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on what might happen if the tag team of Ricky Starks and Big Bill were to break up.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter was asked which star would benefit from the split.

"No, I think that will elevate Starks. I think Big Bill has been around for quite some time when he was with Enzo, and he's really a great guy, and he's really a great worker for someone with his height. But, I don't see them pushing him. I do see them pushing Ricky Starks," Bill Apter said. [23:46 - 24:03]

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will handle Big Bill with his recent tag team success with Ricky Starks.

Former WWE Superstar praised AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks has been on the best run of his career lately in the Tony Khan-led promotion. He won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating the former AEW World Champion CM Punk in the finals.

Speaking in an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar, Matt Hardy, spoke highly about the former FTW Champion's rise in Tony Khan's promotion.

"I like Ricky. I think Ricky has a ton of potential. I like seeing him utilized in a nice spot like this, highlighted as a champion, and getting that win over FTR. So I dig it, and I think Ricky is going to be a very important building block for AEW going forward in the future," Matt Hardy said.

At Full Gear 2023, Starks defended his AEW World Tag Team Championship with Big Bill in a 4-Way Ladder Match.

