Hall of Famer suggests CM Punk attempt signing with another popular wrestling promotion (Exclusive)

CM Punk had quite the association with WWE and ECW before signing with AEW in 2021. The Second City Saint enhanced his wrestling career and became a fan favorite due to his mic skills. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently cited Punk should give the Japanese Wrestling industry a shot.

The 44-year-old first came into the controversial limelight for his 'pipebomb promo,' which was a scathing rant against Vince McMahon, Triple H, and multiple WWE executives. His rocky relationship with them resulted in his departure from the company in 2014.

Seven years later, CM Punk returned to the squared circle by signing with AEW. However, during the post-All Out media scrum, things took an unexpected turn when he called out Hangman Page and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Additionally, their backstage fight did not work well in his favor.

On the debut episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter pointed out that CM Punk should give Japan a chance:

"Keep in mind that there is also another element we're not talking about, and that is the world of Japan. There's no reason why CM Punk can't make even more money going over to Japan and getting good paydays and they're not going to worry about his attitude over there, give some great matches. That's what they want." (28:27 - 28:50)

Teddy Long shared his thoughts on CM Punk's ability to 'walk away from wrestling'

Teddy Long majorly contributed to WWE when he took on the role of SmackDown General Manager for a good few years. With his extensive experience working with varied talents across the company, he also had a brief stint with CM Punk.

On the same edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Long highlighted how the former AEW World Champion's ability to give up his wrestling career was a luxury not afforded by everyone:

"A lot of guys can't walk away from the business because they haven't saved their money. They haven't done anything with their money the whole time they were here. So this is all they have."

Upon his return, the Second City Saint proved to be a major asset to AEW. He went up against Darby Allin in his first feud on the promotion. However, everything escalated following the post-All Out media scrum.

