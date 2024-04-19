Hall of Famer terms The Young Bucks "extremely annoying;" makes bold prediction about them for AEW Dynasty 2024 (Exclusive)

AEW EVPs Nicholas & Matthew Jackson of The Young Bucks have been one of the highlights of All Elite Wrestling ever since their return. They are set to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at the Dynasty PPV. Hall of Famer Bill Apter has given his prediction for the title clash at the PPV.

The new heel persona of The Young Bucks has been praised by many fans and veterans. Nicholas & Matthew returned with their new gimmick earlier this year, where they faced Sting and Darby Allin in The Icon's retirement match at the Revolution PPV event in March 2023. The duo then aligned themselves with Kazuchika Okada, who made his shocking debut at the post-Revolution Dynamite.

At the upcoming AEW Dynasty PPV, The Young Bucks are set to face FTR for the vacant World Tag Team Titles in a Ladder Match. The rivalry has been nothing but personal, as The Bucks even managed to insert CM Punk into their current feud. Last week on Dynamite, the EVPs aired Punk and Jack Perry's All In backstage altercation footage and blamed FTR for the controversy.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter praised the heel work of The Young Bucks and predicted that the duo could come out on top at Dynasty.

"I agree because they're running the place now. Their new heel persona is extremely annoying and they are going to up the annoyance by somehow defeating FTR who the fans are very loyal to." [From 06:53 to 07:12]

Check out the entire episode below:

Teddy Long also made his prediction on the AEW World Tag Title match at Dynasty

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also gave his predictions on the outcome of the Tag Title Ladder match at AEW Dynasty. On Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the former SmackDown GM agreed with Bill Apter and Mac Davis and predicted that The Young Bucks would defeat FTR to become the new Tag Team Champions.

"I've had the chance to see these guys The Young Bucks I've known them a little bit and FTR. I've seen these guys so yeah I'm with you guys. I think The Young Bucks will come out on top." [From 07:15 to 07:24]

The Young Bucks are currently the top heels in All Elite Wrestling. While many may disagree, the duo always manages to bring heat towards them with their heel tactics. It will be interesting to see if they win the Tag Team Championships at Dynasty.

If you use quotes from the article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.