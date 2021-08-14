Hangman Adam Page breaks silence; Sends a message to fans

Hangman Adam Page has been conspicuous by his absence from AEW programming lately. The Millennial Cowboy broke his silence with a tweet where he thanked his well-wishers.

Adam Page has been white-hot in AEW, especially since fans came back to the arenas. He always garners the wildest pops and reactions. Page was widely expected to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at All Out 2021 in September.

Those plans took a backseat as the Super Elite defeated Adam Page and Dark Order, causing the Hangman to lose his title shot. Kenny Omega will face Christian Cage instead at the pay-per-view next month.

Page took to Twitter recently and thanked fans who gave him the space he desired and vowed to go after the AEW World Championship once he makes his return to the company.

"thank you to everyone who respected my privacy these past few months and a big ‘eat my a**’ to those who chose not to. im madder than hell and you know what im coming for when i get back," tweeted Hangman Adam Page.

You can see the full tweet here.

Hangman Adam Page might not be seen for a while but rest assured, the reception he will receive will probably be the best we've seen in AEW.

Hangman Adam Page is taking time off to be with his family

Adam Page ended his alliance with Dark Order at AEW Homecoming and chose to go his own way. Later in the episode, The Elite viciously beat down Hangman and wrote him off in the storyline.

According to PWInsider, the real reason why Adam Page won't be appearing at All Out is to take some time off to stay with his family as he and his partner are expecting the birth of their child. Adam Page announced in early June that he and his wife Amanda were having their first child.

Adam Page has not featured in any promotional content for the All Out week but is in the graphic for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on 22nd September. So, the fans can expect Hangman to return for the special episode.

Edited by Alan John