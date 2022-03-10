Hangman Adam Page defends the AEW World Championship on Dynamite, major match announced for next week

Hangman Adam Page defended the AEW World Championship against young prospect Dante Martin on this week's Dynamite.

Dante Martin had a tremendous run in 2021, which saw him propelled to the top of the AEW singles rankings, earning him a shot at the Anxious Millennial Cowboy's big gold title.

While the result of the match was predictable, the 22-year-old held his own during the match, proving he could hang with the biggest names in All Elite Wrestling.

After some intense back-and-forth, Hangman Page finished the match with the Buckshot Lariat to successfully retain the title for the second time in four days. For those unaware, the champion retained his title against Adam Cole in the main event of the Revolution pay-per-view.

A major match was set for next week's AEW Dynamite

After the champion retained his title, Hangman picked up the microphone to praise Dante Martin for his efforts. However, Cole showed up at the top of the stage, interrupting the segment.

Adam Cole looked enraged as he stated that he pushed Hangman to the limit and that the latter just got lucky against him. It should be noted that the loss at Revolution was the Panama City Playboy's first official singles loss in AEW.

The former NXT Champion then challenged Hangman Page to a six-man tag team match against Hangman and any two partners of his choice.

Later in the show, Hangman told Dark Order that he would tag in with The Jurassic Express while Adam Cole picked Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish over The Young Bucks.

With Adam Cole and reDRagon losing their title matches at Revolution, they will probably seek revenge on all three members' minds heading into the trios match next week. Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy