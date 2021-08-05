Hangman Adam Page ends alliance with Dark Order at AEW Homecoming

Adam Page has broken his alliance with the Dark Order, going his separate ways on AEW Homecoming.

The Hangman's story is the most intriguing storyline in AEW right now. His history with the Elite dates back to 2017 in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Adam Page has unsuccessfully chased championship glory in AEW since the company's inception.

On his quest, he was joined by the lovable Dark Order who aided him in every way they could. Their partnership led to a huge 10-man tag team match at AEW Fight for the Fallen. The Elite took on Dark Order and Adam Page, with a victory for Dark Order and Page getting them title shots for the AEW tag titles and world title respectively.

The fan favorites lost which led to the Anxious Cowboy deciding to end his alliance with Dark Order, blaming himself for holding them back and costing them a title shot. Page said he dragged Dark Order into his matters with the Elite and wants to take care of business himself.

Adam Page was viciously assaulted later on AEW Homecoming

Later in the show, Adam Page showed up in the ring. Before he could say anything, the Elite interrupted him. Kenny Omega got in Hangman's face and talked him down, calling Page a loser, a failure and second fiddle. This led to Adam Page slapping Omega as the Elite unloaded on the Cowboy.

Dark Order intervened but Stu Grayson and Evil Uno stopped them in their tracks, asking the rest of the Dark Order to respect Page's wishes to be alone.

Elite Hunter Frankie Kazarian got some offense in before the numbers game caught up to him and he was dumped on the outside.

This is another setback for Adam Page on a journey that has been marred by many. How will he overcome the latest one?

