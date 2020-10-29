Hangman Page advances to the finals of the AEW World Championship tournament 

This week's AEW Dynamite kicked off with the first semi-finals in the ongoing AEW World Championship Tournament. 'Hangman' Adam Page took on Wardlow in the show's opener, and the two men tore the house down.

Hangman Page vs. Wardlow on AEW Dynamite - As it Happened

"What's yours is mine and what's mine is mine"

The episode began with MJF and Wardlow being interviewed backstage. MJF noted that if Wardlow goes on to win the tournament and the title in the future, he will hand the title over as per their contract. Wardlow agreed before Sammy Guevara entered the picture and had an intense battle of words with MJF.

Wardlow made his entrance, followed by Hangman Page and the match got underway. Despite starting off the match hot, Hangman found it hard to counteract Wardlow's freakish power. Wardlow enjoyed a brief spell of dominance as he even sent Hangman through the barricade on the outside.

Hangman recuperated and made it back into the ring before the referee counted him out.

Wardlow wasn't just a powerhouse as he also showcased his athleticism by attempting to execute a diving senton from the top rope. Hangman moved out of the way, and he picked up the pace.

Hangman clawed his way back into the match with a series of big moves. The final few minutes of the match had several high-paced back-and-forth exchanges between the two wrestlers. Wardlow delivered a wild F10, but Hangman rolled outside the ring to avoid getting pinned.

The finishing sequence of the match began with Hangman and Wardlow perched up high on the top turnbuckle. Hangman hit a modified Fallaway Slam.

This and soooo much more to come still tonight on #AEWDynamite 🙌



Hangman followed it up with a Buckshot Lariat that barely got Wardlow off his feet. Page delivered another vicious Buckshot Lariat that finally knocked Wardlow down. Pinfall, 1...2...3!

Hangman Page booked his spot in the tournament finals with the win, and he looked great as always. Wardlow deserves a lot of credit as well for stepping up when it mattered the most. MJF's bodyguard looked solid, and he proved that he does belong at the top level in AEW.

Hangman is now one step closer towards securing a future AEW World title shot.