Hangman Page breaks promise he made to AEW fans 3 years ago

AEW Dynamite Homecoming saw one of the most viral moments of the year so far. The spot involved none other than former World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page breaking a promise he made 3 years ago.

Hangman Page was taking on Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli in the opening match of the show and the two stars went at it from the get go. From the ring, the match then proceeded to take place outside and that is where Adam Page turned back the clock.

In a throwback to the tapings from the pandemic era, Hangman took a glass of beer from a fan and drank it and went after his opponent once again. Excalibur, who was on commentary duty immediately said that seeing the spot took him back in time. Page had promised to stop drinking beer from the fans during the pandemic tapings and seems to have finally broken that on tonight's show.

Expand Tweet

Despite the viral spot that had the fans cheering, the two men put on a clinic in what can only be described as a technical masterclass. After a lot of back and forth from both wrestlers, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion picked up the win after hitting his famous lariat off the ropes.

This will no doubt be a good omen for Hangman Page as he tries to get back to the top of the All Elite Wrestling pinnacle. A win against Claudio Castagnoli will no doubt put people on notice.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here