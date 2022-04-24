"I was cathartic to get through that" – Hangman Page talks about his character in AEW

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page shared details about his character and real life.

Page recently had a gruesome match with Adam Cole for the AEW World title. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy defended his championship in a Texas Death Match on the April 15 episode of Rampage.

Last week on Dynamite, he had a face-off with CM Punk, who won against Dustin Rhodes in the opener. Over the past few weeks, Punk has been hinting at his intentions to challenge for Page's AEW World title.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Page said his character in AEW was pretty similar to who he is in real life. He added that he felt awkward playing his character at times but eventually accepted it:

"It's very weird, it's difficult to do and like reckon with yourself but it's also cathartic to just be like 'oh well, yeah, this is s**tty but this is me." (from 0:13 to 0:27)

Page previously admitted he had his flaws while revealing himself to the public. He said it was refreshing to perform his own stuff as a character:

"Over the past few years, I've never been a perfect person but to acknowledge that and I reckon with it and just put it out there, I was cathartic to get through that." (from 0:31 to 0:42)

You can watch those clips from his interview below:

Hangman Page doesn't like to talk about his personal life

During the same interview, Page was asked how he is with his family. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy revealed he wants to keep his family life private as much as possible.

Page added that when a person's life becomes public, they eventually lose their self-confidence as they cater to what people want:

"There at least needs to be something in my life that's not public, you know what I mean? Because otherwise, when your whole life's public, I feel like you start to lose being you and you start to become like who am I to the whole world so I've always tried to at least keep my personal life fairly private." (from 1:12 to 1:35)

So far, Hangman Page has no challengers for the AEW World title. However, with CM Punk seemingly entering the scene, it'll be interesting to see if there's a match between them down the line.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

What are your thoughts on Hangman Page's character in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh