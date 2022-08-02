Hangman Page on if he'll be entering in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page has given his thoughts on the upcoming Trios Championship Tournament and whether he will be in it or not.

After months of anticipation, AEW finally unveiled the brand new AEW Trios Championship belts on the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of Dynamite.

To crown the first set of champions, a tournament will be held in the lead-up to the "All Out" pay-per-view on September 4th. The final will take place at the pay-per-view in Chicago, Illinois.

One person who is going to have a lot to think about when it comes to the upcoming tournament is Hangman Page. He may have to pick between two different teams when it comes to picking partners. However, when he spoke at GalaxyCon, he said he hadn't given it a lot of thought:

"Lately, part of me says that if I were to go for those titles, I would be teaming with the Dark Order, but I would say that if they are interested in entering that tournament, I might like to support them the same way they supported me in search of a championship and let it not be about me, let it be by them, for them. I don't know if that's a direct answer. I have not really considered entering the tournament myself." (H/T Fightful).

Page was also asked about The Young Bucks and whether or not they have got in contact with him. They have seemed remorseful towards Hangman in recent weeks. Here's what he had to say about that:

"No one has texted me." (H/T Fightful).

Hangman Page is no stranger to winning trios gold with The Young Bucks

The ongoing soap opera involving members of The Elite has gained new wrinkles in recent months. The Young Bucks seem to want to reconcile with Hangman Page, and potentially give fans a reunion of The Hung Bucks.

The trio were a sub-group of Bullet Club during their run in Ring of Honor and NJPW during the mid-2010s. They even won the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

The Hung Bucks would make eight successful defenses of their belts during their 201-day reign, defeating the likes of Best Friends, CHAOS, and SoCal Uncensored. They were eventually beaten by the latter in a Street Fight at the ROH 16th Anniversary show in 2018.

Do you think Hangman and The Bucks will be the first AEW Trios Champions? Let us know in the comments section down below!

