Hangman Page hallucinates about winning the AEW Championship 

It's could be argued that AEW's programming in recent months has been steadily building Hangman Page to dethrone Kenny Omega as the AEW Champion sometime later in the year.

The over-arching narrative revolving around the former AEW Tag Team Champions going their separate paths, with Page suffering from a lack of confidence while Omega succeeding as the top champion, has the fans captivated.

However, it seems like Page is finally inching closer to fulfilling his destiny of becoming the AEW Champion. On the latest episode of Being The Elite, The Dark Order went on a hallucinatory trip, with Hangman Page having a dream which could alter the landscape of AEW.

Page was first handed a bag by Evil Uno, containing something mysterious, and then the rest of the members presented him with the AEW Championship. While the mystery surrounding the bag is still up in the air, what's clear is that the build towards Hangman Page chasing the top title in the promotion has kickstarted.

Hangman Page will face Powerhouse Hobbs on this week's AEW Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page will lock horns with Team Tazz's Powerhouse Hobbs. He has already defeated Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in the past, and a win over Hobbs could finally put Page's rivalry with the stable to rest.

On the same show, Kenny Omega will defend his AEW Championship against Jungle Boy. A win for Omega would open the door for a new challenger to emerge for his title.

It's also worth noting that a loss for Jungle Boy would pull him down to second spot in AEW men's rankings, while Hangman Page would take the top spot if he comes up victorious over Powerhouse Hobbs.

Taking all of this into account, it looks like AEW is heading towards booking this highly-anticipated feud between the former tag team partners.

Do you think Hangman Page is the ideal candidate to defeat AEW Champion Kenny Omega? Sound off in the comments section below.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive interviews & reviews now.

Edited by Arjun