Hangman Page issues hilarious press release on becoming AEW Champion

Hangman Page is finally the AEW World Champion.

On Saturday night at Full Gear, Hangman Page defeated Kenny Omega to become the fourth AEW Champion in the company's history.

Hangman Page took to social media this afternoon to issue a hilarious press release to AEW fans regarding what happened this weekend and what will occur going forward:

"HANGMAN" ADAM PAGE SHARES HIS THOUGHTS AFTER BEING CROWNED ALL ELITE WRESTLING WORLD CHAMPION AT FULL GEAR

After celebrating his championship win over Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear by sharing seventeen orders of baby back ribs from Chili's with the Dark Order, answering seventy-four congratulatory text messages and two asking to get them booked on Dark, and obnoxiously snoring his way through two early morning Delta airlines flights home, "Hangman" Adam Page has decided to share his thoughts about and intentions as AEW World Champion

• "Hangman Adam Page is declaring this Wednesday, November 17, as the first National Cowboy Sh*t Day* with celebrations live from his home state of Virginia this week on Dynamite.

• "Hangman" Adam Page will continue to increase his strength and cardiovascular training, add additional dynamic and static stretching to his routine to limber out his rigid frame, and study the vegan diet to prepare for the number one contender Bryan Danielson. As champion, "Hangman" Adam Page will welcome all other challengers as AEW sees fit, but please God don't make him fight Wardlow and his big muscle t*ts again.

• After seeing the unofficial, unauthorized, and most brilliant display of "I don't give a sh*t about copyright," "The Good, The Bad, and The Elite" series on YouTube, "Hangman Adam Page will use his new leverage as champion to get that guy a job or at the very least a nice letter and fruit basket.

• With the bonus payment that comes with winning the AEW World Championship, "Hangman Adam Page will trade in his gas-guzzling truck for an electric vehicle in an effort to reduce planet-warming emissions and encourage others to make the switch when they see how badass it looks with steer horns mounted on the front or whatever.

• "Hangman Adam Page would like to send a genuine and heartfelt thank you to the many fans that never gave up on him, even when he gave them every reason to. They've helped him accomplish more than he had ever imagined.

If you would like to hear more of "Hangman" Adam Page's thoughts on his recent championship win, "tell them I ain't doing anymore of those podcasts as long as I live, you think I wanna be on the don and dookie youtube show or whatever yeah right get a clue, I'm champion now I got so much sh*t to do I'm already so stressed."

* Pending approval from the National Day Archives, which I really doubt is going to happen since their last correspondence simply said "Stop emailing us about this."

Hangman Page will celebrate his AEW Championship victory on Dynamite

This Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite should prove to be very interesting as we will not only hear from Hangman Page, but hopefully The Young Bucks as well who gave Page the approving nod to hit Kenny Omega with the Buckshot Lariat to capture the championship.

What will happen this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite with Hangman Page leading the charge? Tune in to find out.

