"This feels very different than I've ever felt" - Hangman Page on his mindset going into AEW Full Gear

Ahead of AEW Full Gear this Saturday, Hangman Page sat down with Connor Casey of Comicbook to discuss his big title match against Kenny Omega. During the interview, Page admitted this title match feels a lot better to him than the one he had at All Out 2019 against Chris Jericho.

"Unlike many times before, this to me feels better," Hangman Page said. "This feels good. This feels like a party. This feels like hopefully a big celebration. This feels very different than I've ever felt it before in a very good way. As a person, as an athlete I like to think a lot and I think that's reflected in whether I can put it into so many words or not how I feel about this coming weekend versus how I felt only days out from that weekend. Very different feelings. I don't want to say confidence because that sounds lame. It sounds dumb, even though it may be true to an extent."

Hangman explained that he didn't understand how he got the first title match in the first place as he didn't believe he was ready. Years later, Page feels this match is much more meaningful to him.

"I know that when I wrestled Jericho, I was the young guy who joined the Bullet Club who had the break of his career in being able to do that," Hangman Page continued. "And the next thing he's challenging for this new championship for a brand new company, headlining a pay-per-view. It didn't add up for people and I think truthfully it didn't add up for me deep inside. I didn't understand how I got in the position. I mean I know that I won a battle royal to get there, but honestly, that doesn't feel as meaningful if I had worked my way up from something more. So, yeah I don't know if I've felt a hundred percent the way that I do now back then."

You can catch AEW Full Gear this Saturday night on pay-per-view, Bleacher Report, and FITE internationally.

Are you excited for Hangman Page's AEW World Championship match at Full Gear? Who do you think will win? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

