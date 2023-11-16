Hangman Page mocks a major AEW star for getting fired from WWE

In a confrontation on AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page has just brought up a former WWE Superstar's past and has taken a shot at him getting released from the promotion. This star in question is Swerve Strickland.

Ahead of their rematch at Full Gear pay-per-view, the two stars met in the ring for a final confrontation. There was also a stipulation that should either put their hands on one another and they would be suspended for the rest of the year.

Hangman Page took advantage of this confrontation to speak his mind. He addressed how Strickland went after his family, calling this a cowardly move. He then mentioned him being useless and the same as he was two years ago when he was released by WWE.

After he said his piece, Hangman Page then talked about Prince Nana and how he felt that he was using Swerve Strickland to get what he wanted.

Former AEW World Champion then mentioned that the stipulation they had for tonight didn't mention Prince Nana, so he launched an attack on the Mogul Embassy's manager, and Strickland could not do anything but watch. This only ended after security came in to interfere.

The tensions seem to be at an all-time high heading into the Texas Death Match, and both men will definitely not hold back from dishing out pain to one another.

