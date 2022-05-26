"I think he might show another side of him" – Current champion alludes to Hangman Page possibly undergoing change at Double or Nothing (Exclusive)

Hangman Page will face CM Punk to defend his AEW World Championship this Sunday at Double or Nothing. In a recent exclusive interview, AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa said she thinks Hangman will show fans another side this weekend.

The feud between Punk and Page has been building since the former defeated MJF at AEW Revolution. With the two stars going head-to-head, fans are excited to see how the reigning champion defends himself against the veteran wrestler.

During her interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Thunder Rosa noted that the bout could go either way:

“It’s tight. It could go either way, man. I like Adam Page, I think he might show another side of him at [Double or Nothing].” (from 10:08 onwards)

Fans will have to catch AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday to see if their favourite Cowboy wrestler turns heel or shows unbridled aggression.

Thunder Rosa believes there are a few similarities between herself and Hangman Page

In the same interview, La Mera Mera was asked if she saw any similarities between herself and the AEW World Champion:

"In a way, yes. He’s a very, very kind guy. Very centered. I had the fortunate opportunity to have a conversation with him, so in a lot of things, yes he does." (from 10:42 onwards)

Hangman Page will have to push himself to new lengths to retain his much-coveted AEW World Championship belt. CM Punk has held multiple championships in different promotions, but Hangman is no pushover.

Fans won't want to miss the PPV this Sunday to see the outcome of this momentous clash.

