Hangman Page punished by AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Aug 22, 2024 02:07 GMT
Hangman Adam Page is a former AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Hangman Adam Page is a former AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]

It has just been revealed that former AEW World Champion Hangman Page was asked to leave AEW Dynamite after an incident that reportedly occurred backstage. Hangman apparently is still not done with Swerve and the AEW World Title.

Page has been on a mission since returning to the promotion, and this was to make sure that he takes everything away from Swerve Strickland. He has unfortunately missed out on every chance to do so, which has only made him more frustrated.

Tonight on Dynamite, Renee Paquette revealed that she heard that Hangman got into an altercation backstage and was asked to leave the venue. Coincidentally, Hangman happened to walk past her and she wished to get a direct comment from him.

Hangman Page mentioned how some things needed to be done for his conquest to ruin Swerve's life. He revealed that he has enlisted himself as one of the competitors in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, with a future shot at the AEW World Title on the line.

This may end up being his perfect ticket to facing off against Strickland with a chance to take his world title from him. But two things would have to go right for this to happen, him winning the Casino Gauntlet match, and Swerve Strickland beating Bryan Danielson at All In.

Edited by Harish Raj S
हिन्दी