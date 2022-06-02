"I rode his a** into the arena" – Hangman Page recalls iconic moment from the first Stadium Stampede

AEW star Hangman Page pulled back the curtain regarding the famous Stadium Stampede match from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2020 and how he managed to bag himself a horse for the occasion.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic shutting everything down, The Elite and The Inner Circle made the most of a bad situation and put on the Stadium Stampede match, heralded as one of the most entertaining matches in AEW history.

One of the most famous moments was the appearance of Page, who turned up on horseback and rode across the entire length of the football field, chasing Sammy Guevara out of the stadium in the process.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Page said he came up with the idea on his many drives between Daily's Place and North Carolina:

“So during the pandemic stuff in Jacksonville, I was driving from Greensboro to Jacksonville every two weeks, so it’s a seven or eight hour drive every couple of weeks, and I was on my way to Jacksonville for that loop and I started calling people being like ‘hey, you got a horse in Jacksonville? Can you get a horse in Jacksonville? I need a horse in Jacksonville!’ And on that day on my way to Jacksonville I found a horse and I rode his a** into that arena.” (from 36:45 to 37:13)

It took Page a little while to get used to the horse. However, once he found a way not to fall off and break his neck, they were off to the races:

“I didn’t think they were going to let me do that because it was the [Jaguars] football field and riding the horse earlier a little bit, I had to-first time I got on that horse that night I gave him a little kick, a little click and he was very sensitive. He was hauling a** I thought for sure I was going to fall off and break my neck immediately. But I got a handle on him, got to spend some time with him, he was a cool horse, still alive I think.” (from 37:14 to 37:41)

Hangman Page even gave his horse a name

After riding a horse named Hunter Horse Helmsley to the ring at All Out 2019, Hangman Page got the opportunity to give his new pal a name once he knew him. It's safe to say it was more serious than the last name:

“That horse, I want to say it was Lonesome. But that might have been the name I gave it, I don’t know. That night he was named Lonesome, yeah.” (from 39:21 to 39:28)

Lonesome was also on a tight schedule the night of filming the Stadium Stampede Match and went past his bedtime during the making of the bout. Fortunately for Lonesome, Page got everything wrapped up in time for his friend to go to bed:

“It was a school night and the horse had an early bedtime and we had to get him out of there, but it was alright we got it done.” (from 39:10 to 39:18)

