Hangman Page retains AEW World Championship against Adam Cole despite interference from two former WWE Superstars

AEW Revolution 2022 was headlined by Adam Cole and Hangman Page as they fought over the AEW World Championship. In what was a match of the night candidate, Cole and Page left it all in the ring. Eventually, The Millennial Cowboy came out the victor and retained the World Championship.

Cole and Page have been rivals for a long time across various promotions. Cole claimed that Page would always be the "Other Adam" whenever they were competing in the same company and then attacked the AEW Champion with the help of reDRagon.

The match was back and forth with multiple great spots, including a Panama Sunrise by Cole outside the ring and a Deadeye by Page through the table. reDRagon came out to help Cole as they distracted the referee and allowed the challenger to hit Page with a low blow, but they were then taken out by the Dark Order.

Hangman ended the match by using a combination of Adam Cole's move, The Boom, and following it up with the Buckshot Lariat.

Hangman has now successfully defended the title against Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer and Adam Cole.

Adam Cole loses his first sanctioned match in AEW

Adam Cole did not lose a single sanctioned match in All Elite Wrestling until he clashed with Adam Page in the main event of Revolution for the World Championship. Throughout this undefeated run, Cole had beaten the likes of Jake Atlas, Orange Kassidy, Evil Uno and Trent Beretta.

Cole's only loss before this came in a Lights Out match on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite, where Orange Kassidy beat him. Since Lights Out matches are unsanctioned, it did not count towards Cole's record.

Who will be the next challenger for Hangman Adam Page?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Pratik Singh