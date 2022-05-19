AEW star has hilarious reaction to Hangman Page using the GTS on Dynamite

Danhausen took to social media to share his thoughts on AEW World Champion Hangman Page using the Go To Sleep (GTS) finisher earlier on this week's Dynamite.

Page is currently in an intense feud with CM Punk as they will face each other at Double or Nothing 2022 for the world title.

Meanwhile, Danhausen will also be involved in the Las Vegas spectacle at the Buy-In event. He will team up with HOOK to face Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling, who he had major issues with.

During this week's show, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy faced DDT Pro-Wrestling star, Konosuke Takeshita, with Punk as the guest commentator. The former hit the buckshot lariat and the GTS to defeat the DDT Pro-Wrestling star, much to the "delight" of Punk.

Like Punk, Danhausen also has GTS as his finishing move, with the name "Goodnighthausen." After the match, a fan on Twitter tagged Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil, pointing out that Page used the former's finishing move, owing him money in the process.

Danhausen responded by asking The Second City Saint to collect the money from the world champion by beating him at the May 29 event.

".@CMPunk please collect money from him for Danhausen. Thank you," Danhausen tweeted.

Check out the exchange below:

You can check the full results of this week's Dynamite here.

CM Punk and Hangman Page had a face-off on AEW Dynamite again

Post-match, CM Punk stood up from the commentary booth. After taunting each other from a distance, Punk approached Page at the ramp.

The Second City Saint continued messing with the head of The Anxious Millennial Cowboy, using crowd chants to impose himself even further. In the end, Page had enough, and he just shrugged off and walked away with his championship.

The build-up to the title match is heating up right now as both men try their best to get to each other's heads. With a week remaining before Double or Nothing, it would be interesting to see how CM Punk and Hangman Page stay composed amid all the mind games they're playing.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here...

Edited by Angana Roy