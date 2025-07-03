  • home icon
  • Hangman Page shockingly attacks female ex-WWE star on AEW Dynamite; crowd left stunned

By Sujay
Published Jul 03, 2025 00:41 GMT
Hangman Page is an AEW star. (Image credits: AEW X page)

Hangman Page shockingly attacked a female ex-WWE star on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, leaving the crowd stunned. This was something that no one expected.

Page kicked off the show by challenging Jon Moxley to a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship at All In on July 12. After issuing the challenge, the leader of the Death Riders and his entourage came out.

The challenge was accepted, and Hangman Page was then ambushed by the Death Riders. Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir left the ring while Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta looked to finish the job.

After the beating was over, Shafir was in the ring and tried to attack Page from behind with the briefcase, which then prompted Hangman Page to execute the Buckshot lariat on the former WWE star in what was a shocking scene. It not only left the fans stunned but also caused the likes of Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta to drop their jaws.

This only goes to show that the rivalry between Page and Moxley is very personal, and with the stipulation being a Texas Death Match, things are only going to get worse in a few weeks.

Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Neda Ali
