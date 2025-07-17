Hangman Page shockingly drops F-bomb in his first address to fans after winning AEW World Title

"Hangman" Adam Page freed AEW from the clutches of Jon Moxley and his reign of terror and captured the World Championship at All In Texas. Emotions ran so high for him that he chose to drop the F-bomb in his first address as the new titleholder.
The July 16 edition of Dynamite opened with Tony Schiavone bringing out the new AEW World Champion. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy came down wearing the title and received a huge ovation upon his arrival. He took a minute to let it sink in and took the microphone.
The Hangman began by acknowledging the unwavering support of fans that helped him in defeating Jon Moxley at All In in a gruesome Texas Death match. He then thanked the soldiers in the battle to free the AEW World title from Moxley, such as Orange Cassidy, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Will Ospreay.
Moreover, Page also mentioned his rival, Swerve Strickland, although he was unsure regarding the latter's motives to help him at All In. Towards the end of his promo, emotions seemingly took over, and Page made a bold proclamation, saying, "I am the champion of the f**king world," which led to loud cheers.
With The Hangman's reign kicking off with a huge statement, it remains to be seen how things will unfold for him moving forward.
