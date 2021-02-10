Hangman Page to speak on AEW Dynamite tomorrow

AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a significant show tomorrow night. It has now been announced that fans will hear from "Hangman" Adam Page fresh off his tag team victory with Matt Hardy last week over Chaos Project.

Page has certainly had interest from multiple parties in AEW looking for his services as of late since he parted ways with The Elite. Namely The Dark Order and Hardy being at the top of the list.

After turning down The Dark Order weeks ago and making it clear to Hardy that their tag match was a one-time thing, what will Hangman have to say on Dynamite tomorrow? What's next for The Millennial Cowboy? Tune in to find out.

After his victory in tag-team action with @MATTHARDYBRAND at Beach Break, we will hear from @theAdamPage tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite.

NJPW's KENTA makes his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite tomorrow

Tomorrow's AEW Dynamite main event can't be understated as one of the biggest matches they've ever had. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will team up with KENTA of The Bullet Club from New Japan Pro Wrestling against IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley and Lance Archer.

All four men, who are no strangers to matches in Japan over the years, will now fight each other in the United States on Dynamite in what promises to be an epic matchup.

As of this writing, here is everything else currently scheduled for tomorrow's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Schiavone will speak with Sting

Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson will face Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi in tag team action

PAC goes one on one with Ryan Nemeth

Chris Jericho and MJF of The Inner Circle team up to take on The Acclaimed

Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch in the first round of the AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament

Darby Allin will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Joey Janela

