Hangman Page and three more AEW stars declare themselves for Casino Gauntlet match at All In

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 22, 2024 02:21 GMT
Hangman Adam Page is a top star of AEW [Image credits: AEW's X profile]

A number of AEW stars were officially revealed as participants in the Casino Gauntlet Match scheduled for All In 2024 during this week's episode of Dynamite. The names include Hangman Page, Evil Uno, Kyle O'Reilly, and Mark Briscoe.

Dynamite made its television debut in the UK in the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on August 21, 2024. The episode presented a backstage interview by Renee Paquette, featuring members of The Conglomeration. Mark Briscoe listed out his faction members' plans for All In 2024 later this Sunday and officially confirmed that he, Kyle O'Reilly, and Orange Cassidy will participate in the Casino Gauntlet Match in Wembley Stadium for a future shot at the AEW World Championship. He also alluded to OC having earned the number one spot in the bout last week on Dynamite.

Later in the show, Paquette tracked down Hangman Adam Page, who revealed that he had also secured a place in the Casino Gauntlet Match, vowing to destroy his opponents in the bout to clear his path to the world title and its current holder, Swerve Strickland. He made an example out of his former ally, Evil Uno, who also declared himself for the match at All In by laying him out with a steel chair.

Rumors suggest that several major names will be featured in the Casino Gauntlet Match. It remains to be seen what AEW has in store for the highly anticipated bout at Wembley Stadium.

Edited by Angana Roy
