Hangman Page turns on his long-time friend in AEW

By Sujay
Modified Aug 22, 2024 02:35 GMT
Hangman Page is a former AEW World Champion. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)
Hangman Page shocked the world as he turned on his long-time friend on AEW Dynamite. All this was because of the upcoming Casino Gauntlet match at All In.

The wrestler he turned on was none other than Evil Uno. The former AEW World Champion was reported to have been involved in an altercation in the office and asked to leave the arena. Renee Paquette then caught up with him and pressed him on what happened.

Just then, Evil Uno was seen walking by when Hangman Page stopped him. The latter asked his old friend if he knew anyone who would be in the gauntlet match at All In. Uno obliged and said he himself would be one of the participants.

That is all Page wanted to hear, and he immediately took a chair and hit Uno in the head, leaving Renee Paquette in shock.

As All In gets closer, it looks increasingly likely that Adam Page will have a big say in what happens in the gauntlet match. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top and get a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Edited by Angana Roy
