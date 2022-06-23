Hangman Page battles former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole and world champion interrupts

Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page faced an old rival in the form of former WWE Superstar Silas Young this week on Dynamite. Following the match, old rival Adam Cole and IWGP Champ Jay White interrupted The Cowboy.

The match was the AEW debut of Young, who currently wrestles for Ring of Honor and is a former two-time World Television Champion. Meanwhile, Page's last victory came against NJPW's David Finlay on June 8.

Page and Young had a storied rivalry when the former was in ROH, and they rekindled it tonight during their match. The former ROH TV Champion attempted some offense, but Hangman hit a lariat, springboard dive, and a clothesline from the top turnbuckle.

Young tried to hit a moonsault but was stopped. Page hit a German Suplex, following it up with a Buckshot Lariat, for the victory.

After the match, Adam Cole quickly stood up from the commentary table to address Page. Before the former even started his "Story Time," IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White interrupted the proceedings.

The Switchblade then announced that neither Cole nor Page would be his challenger for the world title at Forbidden Door. Afterward, Hangman had enough of the champ's words and attacked him. Cole joined in on the brawl as he and White ganged up on The Cowboy.

Things are getting interesting ahead of the AEW X NJPW event. It will be interesting to see who challenges White for the IWGP World Title on the June 26 pay-per-view.

