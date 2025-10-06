  • home icon
  Harley Cameron shares surprising new skill ahead of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Harley Cameron shares surprising new skill ahead of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

By N.S Walia
Published Oct 06, 2025 17:37 GMT
Harley Cameron is a popular AEW star (Image via Harley Cameron
Harley Cameron is a popular AEW star (Image via Harley Cameron's X)

AEW star Harley Cameron has been considered one of the most captivating additions to the women's division. Apart from her pleasant personality and top in-ring acumen, she recently showcased a new skill on television ahead of Dynamite's upcoming special show, Title Tuesday.

The dynamic star appeared on NEWS4JAX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, to promote Dynamite: Title Tuesday, taking place in their own turf, Daily's Place. Harley Cameron is expected to appear at the show alongside other top talents of Tony Khan's promotion.

During the interview, Cameron asked one of the production crew members if they were excited for the special edition of All Elite Wrestling's flagship show. He demonstrated his ventriloquist skills to answer Cameron, expressing his excitement for the show. This led the women's division star to showcase her own ventriloquism talent, mixing it up with her Australian accent as she did not have her popular puppet with her. While she only did a few lines in that style, Cameron hyped the viewers for the Jacksonville-based promotion's homecoming events.

Tony Khan sent out a message ahead of major AEW week

As All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for a massive week with Dynamite: Title Tuesday and Collision: Homecoming, Tony Khan sent out a message for the fans. He revealed that it felt like a PPV week for his company, while promising two exciting shows for his wrestling fan base.

"It feels like a PPV week here in Jacksonville, FL @dailysplace! AEW Homecoming THIS WEEK! Don’t miss Saturday #AEWCollision Homecoming on both TNT + @SportsonMax THIS SATURDAY! + TITLE TUESDAY THIS WEEK 48 hours from NOW That’s right: TUESDAY Dynamite!

Moreover, top stars like Mercedes Mone, Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, and Samoa Joe have been announced for the show to compete in highly exhilarating matches. So, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan and his regime can pull off two spectacular shows returning to their home ground.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Edited by N.S Walia
