"This is the problem" – Rising AEW star discloses his 'issue' with Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn has wrestled alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. Today, he stands beside his sons in the Gunn Club. While the trio has worked well together, eldest son Colton recently joked that both his father and sibling hog the camera when they're on screen.

The Gunn Club enjoyed a surge in popularity after an online feud with Danhausen. The former ROH star notably called them "The A** Boys," taking inspiration from Billy Gunn's WWE gimmick, "Mr. A**." The duo even had an AEW World Tag Team Championship shot, signaling a career shift.

During the brothers' interview with Chris Van Vliet, Colton pointed out that viewers are likely just drawn to Billy Gunn due to his charisma:

“When he's on TV, you're just drawn to him. This's the problem, I'm the third. You’ve got Austin and dad fighting for this camera and I’m just there,” Colton claimed.

Austin Gunn chimed in, adding that his father hogs the camera more than he does:

“He's more of a camera hog than I am! He tries to downplay it,” Austin said.

The Gunn Club have a bright future, especially with a Hall of Famer as their father. Only time will tell where the brothers end up as they've just begun their careers.

Jim Cornette believes Billy Gunn's sons have great potential as wrestlers

During an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette praised Austin & Colton Gunn and noted how they seem to understand wrestling fundamentals:

"They work their a**es off, but they're understanding what this is about. It's not about acting like a silly goose and letting everybody laugh along with you as a heel. You may be acting a little silly but you feel like you mean it and the people hoot at you for it and the smoothness already... I see the capability." (from 3:23 to 3:59)

Impressing Jim Cornette is no small feat. At this rate, the sons of Billy Gunn will likely go far in AEW and beyond.

