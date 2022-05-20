Possible update on Jon Moxley's AEW contract

Jon Moxley is considered one of the most important AEW World Champions for carrying the promotion during the pandemic. Wrestling critic Dave Meltzer recently pointed out that Moxley has "most likely" re-signed with the promotion.

A handful of AEW stars have had their contracts expire since 2022, most notably Cody Rhodes. Since the inaugural TNT Champion jumped ship to WWE, fans have been speculating who could be next. Moxley is fondly remembered for his The Shield stable in WWE, and a few fans are clamoring for his return.

In the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed the current contract situation within AEW. He noted that some stars would reportedly have their contracts expire after Double or Nothing:

“The first round of people [who re-signed] were the people who were signed on the first week of the year, January 1st essentially, Young Bucks and Kenny Omega was like February actually. Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and all that. They were due at the top of the year. Moxley would probably be one of those guys if he signed a three-year deal.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

While it's still unconfirmed whether or not Jon Moxley has re-signed with AEW, the star reportedly personally told Meltzer he's happy with the promotion.

According to Tony Khan, Jon Moxley is one of the greatest AEW World Champions so far

AEW President Tony Khan recently sat down with Barstool Rasslin' and praised the former World Champion:

"Jon Moxley is one of only four men to ever hold the AEW World title. Again, we talked about Hangman? Jon Moxley [is] arguably the greatest world Champion of all time... We only got to see Moxley who had as many great defenses as champion as anybody, and I think [he] is the 'can't-miss star' of the company right now." (from 14:02 onwards)

With the AEW President praising Moxley to such a degree, it's hard to imagine Tony Khan wouldn't secure his AEW contract. However, until official word is given, fans will have to wait to find out The Purveyor of Violence's AEW status.

